Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,645 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,520,779.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,665 shares of company stock worth $11,989,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,741. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

