Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.72. The company had a trading volume of 121,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $161.69. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

