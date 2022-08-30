Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,095,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.45. 43,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,008. The stock has a market cap of $492.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

