Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 8,254 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.49. 7,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

