Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 233.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

