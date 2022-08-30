Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 827,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $36,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. 722,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,766. Westlake has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

