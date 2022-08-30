Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,700.00.

Whitbread stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

