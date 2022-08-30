WinCash (WCC) Price Down 88.6% Over Last Week

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $88,884.53 and $2.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 88.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

