Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.41.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,340.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

