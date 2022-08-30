Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Workday to a mixed rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.41.

Workday Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $160.89 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,340.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

