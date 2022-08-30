Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. 298,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Workiva by 187.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 86.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

