Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $184.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $285.24 or 0.01410700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00819548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,338,896 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

