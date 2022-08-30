Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 63,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,518. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

