Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 210,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,191,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.