Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 12.5%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 294,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 124,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Ximen Mining Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.