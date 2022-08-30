Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.91. Approximately 18,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 608,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,245.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,215 shares of company stock worth $6,534,061.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

