Zebi Token Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $115,144.15 and $587.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00830013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,251,240,905 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,149,204 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

