ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $14,443.84 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

