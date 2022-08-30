Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.26. Approximately 37,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,687,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

