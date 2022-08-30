ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Tops $23.45 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $23.45 million and $4,705.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

