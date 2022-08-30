Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ZIONP)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.7 %
ZIONP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
