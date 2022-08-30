ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $175,947.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 231,572,848 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.