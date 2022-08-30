Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

ZM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 4,136,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,249. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

