Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

ZUO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.96. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Zuora by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

