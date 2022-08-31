1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 5.8 %

FLWS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 851,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $560.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 188,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

