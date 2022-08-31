1,008,993 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Purchased by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,008,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 288.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 673,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 159.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 619,409 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth $650,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 357,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Precision BioSciences Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DTIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
