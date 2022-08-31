109,177 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,092,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.65. 35,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,257. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.34.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.