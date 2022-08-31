11,418 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,847,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

