11,900 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.48. 22,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.66. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

