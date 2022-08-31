12,482 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.
SeaWorld Entertainment Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.