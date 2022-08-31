141,086 Shares in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 141,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,009. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.