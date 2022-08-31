1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Up 0.6% This Week

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $28,192.43 and $41,910.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
