2,150 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. 47,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,038. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.