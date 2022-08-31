23,214 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

