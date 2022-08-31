345,500 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fortis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fortis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Fortis Trading Down 1.6 %

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

