4,199 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

