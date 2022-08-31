4,201 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Price Performance

Insider Activity

SNOW traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.98. 73,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,902 shares of company stock valued at $764,018 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

