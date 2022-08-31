4,700 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.