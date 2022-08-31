48,176 Shares in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Acquired by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYWGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of Leafly stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,946. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

