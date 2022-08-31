983 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $350.81 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.51.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.