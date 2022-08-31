Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Pure Storage worth $29,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,283 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,952,000 after purchasing an additional 990,059 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

