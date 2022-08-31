Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $23.81 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2,340.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 805,103 shares of company stock worth $86,085,111. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

