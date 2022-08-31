Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $33.47 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

