Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $11,675,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 84.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $526,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.