Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 227,311 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.3 %

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.