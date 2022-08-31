Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,515,162 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,515,162 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:F opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

