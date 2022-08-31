Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Materion worth $25,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

