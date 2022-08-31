Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner, Glue Store, and Autry.

