Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $292.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

