Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 2.9 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altisource Asset Management Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.